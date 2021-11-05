NBA: Devin Booker guides Suns past slumping Rockets

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) does a spin move against Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate at Footprint Center. Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Devin Booker recorded 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists to help the Phoenix Suns post a 123-111 victory over the visiting Houston Rockets on Thursday night.

Landry Shamet scored 19 points off the bench, Deandre Ayton added 16 points and 11 rebounds and Mikal Bridges also scored 16 points as the Suns won their third consecutive game.

Phoenix's Chris Paul registered 13 assists for his sixth double-digit effort in seven games. He also had nine points and five steals.

Kevin Porter Jr. scored 20 points and Christian Wood added 18 points and 15 rebounds for the Rockets, who lost their sixth straight game.

Houston's Jalen Green scored 16 points despite being shooting just 3 of 14 from the field. Jae'Sean Tate added 14 points, reserve Eric Gordon scored 12 and Alperen Sengun had 10.

The Rockets shot 43.7 percent from the field and were 11 of 31 (35.5 percent) from behind the arc.

Cameron Johnson added 12 points and JaVale McGee had 11 for Phoenix, which shot 47.3 percent from the field and 14 of 31 (45.2 percent) from 3-point range.

Houston led, 61-56, at halftime before Phoenix scored 37 third-quarter points to take a seven-point lead into the final stanza.

A Gordon layup with 3:20 left in the third gave the Rockets an 81-78 lead before the Suns answered with a 15-2 run. Booker's 3-pointer, Shamet's dunk and Elfrid Payton's tip-in gave Phoenix a 93-83 lead with 33.2 seconds left before Houston's D.J. Augustin connected on a 3-pointer for the quarter's final tally.

Shamet buried a 3-pointer to cap an 8-0 burst early in the final quarter as the Suns took a 101-88 advantage. Phoenix pushed the lead to 110-95 on Abdel Nader's two free throws with 8:01 remaining.

The Rockets rattled off the next eight points, the last four from Tate, to move within seven. But Booker and Paul each sank two free throws and Bridges added two baskets to make it 118-103 with 2:15 left, and Phoenix closed it out.

The Suns led, 36-30, after the opening quarter but made just 8 of 25 field-goal attempts in the second. Houston took advantage, outscoring Phoenix by 11 in the quarter to hold the five-point lead at the break.