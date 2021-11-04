Local MMA fans now have a chance to watch the UFC welterweight title fight between champion Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington this coming weekend.

UFC is now available locally through Tap Go’s UFC All-Access, which features live UFC fights, shows, and events.

Through Tap Go, fans will get exclusive access to the world’s largest MMA library that includes legendary fights, shows, and interviews.

Usman-Covington in UFC 268, which airs on Sunday at 10 a.m., will also be available through Premier Sports on Skycable.

UFC and TAP DMV, the Philippines’ leading sports media distribution company, said that its OTT platform, Tap Go and linear channel, Premier Sports, are the exclusive homes of UFC in the Philippines.

“We are excited to bring the Filipino UFC fan all the terrific action of the most exciting MMA organization in the world, through UFC All-Access on TAP GO. Get your fill of all the UFC action both live and non-live programs; all in one TAP," said Rely San Agustin, Marketing Manager for TAPDMV.

Besides live UFC events, MMA fans will get to access non-live programs, such as UFC Classics, UFC Submissions, UFC The Walk, UFC Greatest Fights, UFC Ultimate Knockouts and many more.

Fans can subscribe to UFC All-Access on TAP GO for just PHP599.00/month through the TAP GO Premium Plus subscription package.

However, from October 1 until 31, TAP GO is offering a special introductory 3-month TAP GO PREMIUM PLUS subscription promo plan at only PHP1500/month.

To subscribe, fans can simply log on to www.tapgo.tv or download the TAP GO app on IOS and Android.