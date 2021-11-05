Team Lakay's Lito "Thunder Kid" Adiwang felt just right to see his name finally re-enter the official athlete rankings in ONE Championship.

The Filipino had to battle his way back to the strawweight rankings following a loss to Japan’s Hiroba Minowa.

He came back with a vengeance via a thunderous second-round knockout victory over Namiki Kawahara and an impressive unanimous decision triumph over "Wolf of the Grasslands" Hexigetu.

And Adiwang wants more.

Next, he will be squaring off against Jarred "The Monkey God" Brooks in ONE: NextGen III, a previously recorded event from the Singapore Indoor Stadium set for broadcast via tape delay on November 26.

Adiwang said it is imperative for him to re-assess his game and further fine-tune his skill set, especially after his last match against veteran Hexigetu.

"I have learned that I must not hesitate on my attacks and not to play too much in the fight. I have to be more serious and more focused on finishing my opponent," he said.

"I'm content with my performance, but I also understand that I will always have room for improvement."

Adiwang was originally set to meet Brooks last April but the Filipino tested positive for COVID-19 and forced Brooks' promotional debut to be further delayed.

Adiwang wants to deny “The Monkey God” the celebratory arrival he aspires to have.

"Brooks considers himself as the No. 1 in this division. To be fair, I think I've also fought a lot of high-caliber opponents in the strawweight division who may not be in the top five. So for me, defeating him should keep me in the top five," Adiwang said.

