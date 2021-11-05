

Filipino karateka James delos Santos broke his own record by claiming his 37th gold medal in online kata on Friday.

The world's top ranked e-Kata player defeated Matias Moreno Dormont of Switzerland in the finals of the Athletes’ E-Tournament to surpass the 36-gold-medal record he set last year.

"The Athlete’s E-Tournament #6 has been concluded! I finally broke my previous overall record of 36 to 37 golds this year," he said in an Instagram post.

Before meeting Dormont, Delos Santos defeated Sergio De Cabo of Spain.

Delos Santos plans to extend his gold record with a few more competitions left this year.

"I’m not finished. There are still a few more tournaments left for this year. Time to finish it strong!" he said.

