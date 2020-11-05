PBA: RJ Jazul career night lifts Phoenix past Beermen

RJ Jazul and Phoenix Super LPG showed grit in beating San Miguel on Thursday. PBA Media Bureau

RJ Jazul came off the bench to score a career-high 33 points, including 9 3-pointers, as Phoenix Super LPG fended off San Miguel Beer in a 110-103 win in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup on Thursday at AUF Sports Arena in Angeles City, Pampanga.

The Fuel Masters hiked their record to 6-3, while the defending champions dropped to 5-3.

"I just love how our guys are stepping up," Phoenix coach Topex Robinson said.

"RJ Jazul finally took over because Matt (Wright) and Calvin (Abueva) were kind of guarded. It's just nice with those guys stepping up in this kind of games."

After being down by 11 points, the Beermen tried to knock on the Fuel Masters' door but they couldn't break through.

The last time it was a 1-possession game came when Alex Cabagnot's basket made it 100-97 with 3:19 left.

But Phoenix answered with a Wright layup and a Jazul 3-pointer that effectively put matters out of reach.

"Sinunod lang namin 'yung sistema ni coach, 'yung game plan. At s'yempre we always look for the open (man)," Jazul said.

Jason Perkins added 27 points and 10 rebounds, Wright had 10 points and 10 assists, and Justin Chua chipped in 7 points and 17 rebounds for Phoenix, which occupied solo 3rd place in the standings, a game behind the identical 6-2 marks of TNT Tropang Giga and Barangay Ginebra.

Mo Tautuaa finished with 21 points to pace the Beermen.