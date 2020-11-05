PBA: Magnolia bench catching the wave in bubble

The Magnolia bench and coaching staff celebrate by doing the "wave" during their game against TerraFirma. PBA Media Bureau.



MANILA, Philippines -- As fans are not allowed to be physically present at the Angeles University Foundation Gym, the PBA teams have found ways to lift their spirits and cheer each other on during the All-Filipino Cup.

The show of support from the bench is quite audible during games, and no team makes itself heard quite like Magnolia.

The Hotshots are always ready to cheer on each other after made baskets and yell out encouragement during defensive sequences.

But they have taken their support up another notch during their recent games, where they have run off three consecutive wins.

Magnolia's bench players and even their coaching staff celebrate their plays not just with cheers, but also by doing "the wave."

"Hats off ako sa bench namin talaga," Magnolia coach Chito Victolero had said on Wednesday night, after an impressive 102-92 triumph over league-leading TNT Tropang Giga.

"We try to enjoy the bubble," he added. "Alvin Abundo, Aris (Dionisio), sila Kyle Pascual, even the coaches enjoying sa bench. And talagang, one family (kami)."

"We want to remember and cherish this bubble, and we want to go deep dito sa bubble para magawa namin 'yung mga wave namin," he said.

Victolero has so far resisted temptation to join Magnolia's "wave," but his reserves show no hesitation. Against TerraFirma on Thursday afternoon, they celebrated repeatedly as they built a big lead en route to a 103-89 victory.

The Magnolia assistants have gotten in on the act, too, and their encouragement clearly works for the Hotshots who now find themselves in the hunt for a playoff spot after a slow start to their Philippine Cup campaign.