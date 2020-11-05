PBA: For Tim Cone, game vs. NorthPort wasn't Ginebra's 'finest hour'

Ginebra guard Scottie Thompson soars to the hoop against NorthPort. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra head coach Tim Cone was pleased with the character displayed by the Gin Kings in their game against the NorthPort Batang Pier on Wednesday night, even as he acknowledged that it was far from their best performance.

The Gin Kings were playing in the second game of a back-to-back, after nipping the Alaska Aces 87-81 on Wednesday night. Against the Batang Pier, they had to weather an early hail of three-pointers before pulling off a 112-100 victory.

Ginebra was the only team to win the second game of a back-to-back as TNT and Blackwater both lost their assignments on Wednesday after also playing the day before.

"You know, in the NBA they talk about back-to-backs, and how they all dread back-to-backs and it's really hard to have a winning record in your second game of a back-to-back," said Cone after the game. "When you do, that's really a compliment to your team."

"So right now, you know, we're happy. I'm happy about our character. Not happy about execution, but I'm happy about our character tonight," he added.

Although they won the game, Cone noted that the effects of the cramped schedule was clear on his team. It showed up particularly on the defensive end, where the Gin Kings committed breakdowns that were uncommon for them.

"Tonight wasn't our finest hour," Cone admitted. "We weren't, you know, clean tonight, we weren't sharp tonight."

"I'm really proud of our guys for the effort they gave tonight… they didn't get frustrated, they showed a lot of character playing tonight," he added. "Saying all that, as proud as I am, there's a lot that we still need to improve and get better on."

They checked one item off their to-do list by forcing NorthPort's Christian Standhardinger into an inefficient outing, as the Fil-German center had 23 points on 10-of-19 shooting, along with 11 rebounds.

The Batang Pier shooters got untracked, however, and Ginebra gave up 17 three-pointers. Kevin Ferrer alone made seven triples, and Garvo Lanete added five. It was the shooting of rookie guard Renzo Subido that caught the Gin Kings off guard, most of all.

"The guy that really surprised us was Subido. Subido played a heck of a basketball game, and we didn't give him the respect that we should have given him," said Cone. "I thought we did a pretty good job of controlling Christian, and that was really our key."

"Tonight we came in with a more specific game plan in terms of stopping Standhardinger. And because we were doing that, we were trying to collapse on him, we oftentimes left shooters open. And Kevin came out firing, which we know he can, and Lanete came out firing, Subido came out firing. And so they got 17 3s," he added.

Fortunately for Ginebra, their offense came to the fore even as their defense was a step slow. They dissected NorthPort's zone with their passing, and finished the game with 37 assists on 46 made baskets.

Eight Ginebra players reached double-digits as the Batang Pier had a hard time reacting to their ball and player movement. With NorthPort putting up token defense inside, the Gin Kings scored 50 points inside the paint.

"The zone is all about ball movement and taking shots that are presented to you. I think that everybody got involved, 'cause we were making multiple passes. After the first quarter, we started cutting the zone, cutting through the zone, and that opened up things for us," said Ginebra. "We're a tough team to zone."

"Our offense was good enough tonight to help out our defense. Usually, it's the other way around. Usually our defense helps our offense. Tonight, our offense helped our defense," he also said.