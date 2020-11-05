PBA: Coach Victolero feels Magnolia peaking at the right time

Chris Banchero and the Magnolia Hotshots have won three straight games. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- After a poor start to their campaign in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, the Magnolia Hotshots are now in a position to secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

They have won three straight games to climb to .500 with a 4-4 win-loss record, and as of Thursday afternoon, they sit at the eighth spot in the league standings -- a full game ahead of the NLEX Road Warriors (3-5).

For head coach Chito Victolero, this shows that his team is on the right track after struggling early in the conference, with dispiriting losses to Meralco and Phoenix Super LPG where they squandered leads.

"I think we're on the right track doon sa pag-peak ng team namin," said Victolero, whose team won in back-to-back days. "Right now, maganda 'yung tinatakbo ng kundisyon at saka ng mindset ng mga players."

"I know the character of this team. Hopefully magtuloy-tuloy," he added.

The Hotshots shocked league-leading TNT on Wednesday night, and came right back on Thursday afternoon with a 103-89 win over TerraFirma.

Victolero takes responsibility for their slow start, as the coach admits that they were not quite in the right condition when the league restarted.

The Hotshots were in fine form back in March, but the long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic clearly impacted their squad and the brief preparation before the resumption of the conference was not enough.

"It's my fault also at the start," said Victolero. "Kumbaga, 'yung kundisyon namin, hindi ganoon… siyempre, it's a limited preparation nga going into the bubble."

The Hotshots won their first assignment, a come-from-behind win versus the NLEX Road Warriors, but they lost three consecutive games after that.

A win over rivals Barangay Ginebra in the Manila Clasico re-energized Magnolia, leading to their current streak.

"Ang mahirap lang talaga noong una is the timing eh. 'Yung rhythm, 'yung 5-on-5 plays, talagang mahirap. Which is, doon kami nag-struggle," Victolero noted.

"But right now 'yung chemistry ng team, and'yan na, bumabalik na. And we try to catch up doon sa standings, siguro," he added.

"Hopefully 'yung last three games namin kahit papaano, makuha namin para gumanda naman ang pwesto namin going into the playoffs."

The Hotshots wrap up their elimination round schedule against Rain or Shine, NorthPort, and Blackwater Elite. After playing in back-to-back days, they have a day off Friday before returning to action on Saturday against the Elasto Painters.

