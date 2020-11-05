MMA: Former foe says Folayang buckled under pressure in Caruso bout

MANILA, Philippines -- One of Eduard Folayang's former opponents saw something lacking in the Filipino fighter during his bout against Australia's Antonio Caruso last week in Singapore.

Pieter "The Archangel" Buist of the Netherlands is very familiar with Folayang, having beaten "Landslide" in a match in Manila in January 2020. After observing Folayang's bout against Caruso, Buist said the veteran came into the bout at a mental disadvantage.

"It looked like Eduard was missing some batteries," Buist theorized. "Against me, he was more aggressive, more outgoing. Now, he was hesitating."

"I think he buckled under the pressure of, 'Yeah, he has to win this fight, because if he doesn't win, he must stop,'" he added.

There were plenty of questions surrounding Folayang heading into the Caruso bout, with some analysts and fans believing that he should retire if he suffered another loss.

Folayang ended up dropping a close decision to Caruso at ONE: Inside the Matrix and has now lost four of his last five matches.

"You know, for a fighter, a lot of people don't understand, especially those who don't fight," said Buist. "It's around 85 to 90% mental. The rest is physical."

"So, if mentally you're not there, you will lose," he stressed.

Against Caruso, Folayang appeared a step behind, lagging behind his younger foe in both the striking and grappling exchanges. Buist, who also fought and defeated Caruso last year, could see that Folayang had several difficulties against his Australian foe.

More than anything, Buist is convinced that Folayang's mental state greatly affected the performance of the former champion.

"The physical part is punching, beating, choking, you know. I think mentally, he wasn't there," he said.

"But Caruso is a good fighter," he was quick to add. "I fought him also. He's a true warrior, he comes to fight. For him, it was the same thing. I think Caruso was, mentally, better prepared than Eduard."

Buist, the third-ranked lightweight in ONE, will return to action this Friday at ONE: Inside the Matrix II in a previously-recorded event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

He will take on fourth-ranked contender Timofey Nastyukhin in the undercard. Headlining the fight card is Kiamrian "Brazen" Abbasov's defense of his ONE welterweight title against undefeated American James Nakashima.