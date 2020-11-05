Boxing: PH’s Giemel Magramo up against tested slugger in Japan world title fight

Watch more in iWantTFC

Hard-hitting Giemel Magramo will be facing a daunting opponent when he battles unbeaten Japanese fighter Junto Nakatani for the vacant WBO flyweight crown in Tokyo on Friday.

Magramo will be coming in as a huge underdog against the 5-foot-7 Nakatani, who stands 3 inches taller.

"[Magramo] is fighting someone who has a slight edge in terms of experience," said fight analyst Nissi Icasiano.

"Nakatani fought the likes of Milan Melindo, he beat Melindo by TKO. To beat a fighter like Milan Melindo who is very technical speaks a lot in his resume."

Nakatani will also enjoy fighting on his home turf.

"When you fight overseas, the best guarantee of winning is knocking out your opponent. That's the only option for Giemel Magramo. He's trying to avoid a hometown decision," said Icasiano.

The bout, which has been postponed several times due to the pandemic, will take place at the famed Korakuen Hall.

Magramo, 26, has a record of 24-1, with 20 knockouts. Nakatani remains unbeaten in 20 fights with 15 KOs.

Icasiano said to beat Nakatani, Magramo will have to cut the ring and engage the Japanese in a close-quarter fight.

"He's the smaller guy, he has to cut the distance early, invest in the jabs," he said. "Nakatani will create distance at gagawa ng paraan to go to the body to slow him down."

"Mayroon din speed at pesky attitude si Magramo, he will need to dart in and dart out to offset and protect himself from the heavy punches. But at the same time, land significant clean punches to affect the point of view of judges."

Icasiano said Magramo will be also forced to test Nakatani's punching power, too.

"Kailangan ma-gauge agad kung kayang dalhin ni Giemel yung power. Kasi once he gets the distance and he feels he can withstand Nakatani's power, he needs to look for window to land clean punches."

"Kailangan lahat ng ibabato niya walang tapon."