Volleyball: UST ousts St. Benilde for last SSL semis spot

The UST Tigresses. Handout/SSL.

MANILA -- University of Santo Tomas fended off College of St. Benilde in four sets to claim the last semifinals ticket in the Shakey's Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship Season 2, Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

The Growling Tigresses nearly squandered a huge lead in the fourth set before coming away with a hard-earned 25-15, 25-16, 19-25, 32-30 triumph.

UST gained a measure of revenge after losing to the Lady Blazers in five sets in Game 1. They will now play fellow UAAP team Far Eastern University in the Final 4, with reigning champion National University taking on Adamson in the other semifinal pairing.

Regina Jurado unloaded 16 points on 15 hits, an ace and a block, including a bevy of clutch hits in the fourth set to show the way for UST. Jonna Perdido and Angeline Poyos added 16 and 15 points, respectively.

Bianca Plaza came up with back-to-back clutch hits in Set 4 to seal the Tigresses' triumph.

"We're a young team against a veteran St. Benilde squad na two-time NCAA champion. Nakita nyo kung gaano sila ka-solid, ayaw talaga bumitaw. Nanalo kami sa disgrasya. Nadisgrasya namin sila sa huling palo kasi lahat ng set-up at attacks at combination play namin, nakapag-adjust sila," said UST mentor Kungfu Reyes.

On the heels of a 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 23-25, 11-15 loss in Game 1, UST imposed its will early by taking a commanding 2-0 lead only to cool down in the third set with a 25-19 defeat as two-time reigning NCAA champion St. Benilde proved its pedigree once again.

The Golden Tigresses moved on the verge of a quick 3-1 victory with a 24-21 lead in the fourth only to witness another Lady Blazers' fightback to force a deuce and even snatch the driver's seat at 27-26 off a Gayle Pascual hit.

Jurado and Perdido took turns in neutralizing Rhea Mae Densing's late hammers for a 30-all score before Plaza, who just subbed in the match for blocking purposes, uncorked two straight surprise attacks to lift UST to the hard-earned win.

Pascual and Densing fired 16 and 15 points, respectively, for St Benilde under the watch of coach Jerry Yee.