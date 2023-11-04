Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – Multi-titled Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin was nowhere to be found at the Mall of Asia Arena when the Blue Eagles faced the National University on Saturday.

Instead, assistant coach Sandy Arespacochaga filled in his shoes in the match where Ateneo lost steam in the final minute to surrender a tight 61-65 result to the Bulldogs.

According to Arespacochaga, Baldwin has been under the weather for a week now, causing him to miss the crucial game.

“Coach Tab has been sick for the past week. He tried earlier but he really couldn’t. Hopefully, we’ll get him back in time for practice or for the next game,” he revealed.

The struggling Blue Eagles suffered their third straight loss this season – their first time in 10 years. So far, the defending champions are sitting at fifth place with a 4-6 win-loss slate.

Arespacochaga could not help but make mention of rookie Reinhard Jumamoy of NU, who finally had his breakout performance in the seniors division.

Jumamoy tallied 21 big points on eight-of-ten in the field to join force with Jake Figueroa, who also delivered the last five points of the Bulldogs to secure the win.

“This was a tough game for us. Of course, NU is a a very tough team. We stood toe to toe against them. I think, Reinhard really stepped up for NU. He really played terrific game. Shut the lights out to show the UAAP who he is,” Arespacochaga said.

He also admitted that they could have done better in the several possessions down the stretch of the payoff period.

“Down the stretch, a couple of plays for us that we could’ve done better, we could’ve executed better for us. But defensively, especially in the fourth, we were happy with the way we defended,” he continued.

“Credit to the NU’s defense, they made things tough for us to execute. That’s we’re gonna be looking at how to improve our execution also for the next game.”

Ateneo will try to return to winning column when they square off against the cellar-dweller UST Growling Tigers.