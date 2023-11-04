Reinhard Jumamoy against Ateneo. Photo by UAAP Media.

MANILA — Reinhard Jumamoy finally introduced himself to the UAAP men’s basketball scene.

The former Juniors MVP of the league tallied a career-high of 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field with five three-point makes, while also contributing three assists and two rebounds.

His breakout game came at the perfect time, as he sparked National University's huge 65-61 win over the Ateneo Blue Eagles on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

For the 5-foot-11 Jumamoy, however, he was just repaying the trust that the Bulldogs management has given him ever since the start of his seniors’ career.

“Nagpapasalamat ako kay Lord unang una. Yung tiwala nila coach Jeff [Napa], sobrang nagpapasalamat ako, kay boss Manny [Sy], sa teammates ko,” said Jumamoy.

“Nagpapasalamat lang ako kasi nahuhulog yung tira ko. Sabi nga nila, tira lang ng tira. So yung green light sa’kin, sobrang laking bagay nun as a rookie.”

Jumamoy, in addition, also dedicated his performance to injured teammate Steve Nash Enriquez who is currently recovering from a fractured jaw.

“Yung nawala sa’min, si Kuya Nash, para sa kanya talaga ‘to. Malaking bagay na [kawalan] siya sa team namin. Isa siya sa leader namin, nilo-lookup namin. Nagtiwala lang ako kela coach. Yung opportunity na dumating sakin, ginrab ko lang yung opportunity.

Meanwhile, Bulldogs head coach Jeff Napa hailed the toughness of his prized rookie especially since a bunch of his production came during the time when they were down by as much as 11.

“Kasi wala naman nakakaalam kung anong natamong injury ng batang ‘to eh. Kahit ngayon, may nararamdaman pa ‘rin yan. Siguro naiisip na nga niya na kailangan na niyang mag-step up dahil nga nawala si Nash. Kahit naman ano yan, alam ko ang kakayanan niyan eh,” said Napa.

The Northport Batang Pier assistant coach also expressed how glad he is that Jumamoy finally broke out of his shell.

“Tahimik lang [siya], pero yun nga, meron at merong ibibigay. Siguro, nakaligtaan lang ng mga kalaban namin kung sino si Jumamoy, pero kami, alam namin kung sino siya.”

“Kaya nga binubulyawan namin yan pag nahihiya, ayaw mag-take charge. Ngayon, medyo nagpakita siya ng [capabilities to] take-charge kasi medyo off nga si Kean.

And while Jumamoy was out for words regarding his performance, he still knows that the Bulldogs must not be complacent as they hope to finally make a return trip to the finals for a chance to bring the UAAP hoops title to Sampaloc, “Sobrang saya ko na ‘yun nga, may makapal na mukha ako, thankful lang ako kay Lord. Wala akong masabi, thankful lang ako. [Kaya] trabaho lang kami ulit. Hiindi kami nakukuntento kung hindi namin makuha yung goal namin.”

