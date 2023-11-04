UAAP: Lady Archers outlast Lady Tamaraws in double OT

DLSU’s Lee Surio against Far Eastern University at the UAAP Season 86 Women’s Basketball Tournament, November 4, 2023, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Photo by UAAP Media.

MANILA — De La Salle University kept its postseason hopes alive after outlasting Far Eastern University in double overtime.

The Lady Archers defeated the Lady Tamaraws, 73-70, at the UAAP Season 86 Women’s Basketball Tournament, Saturday afternoon at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Lee Sario tallied an 11-point, 13-rebound game for the Taft-based squad alongside an assist and a steal. Bea Dalisay top-scored for DLSU, on the other hand, after she posted 12 points with three boards and three assists.

Bettina Binaohan and Bernice Paraiso also finished in double digits with 10 points each to help La Salle improve to 4-6

Only trailing by two after a Shane Salvani basket with under a minute left in the second OT, the Tamaraws had their chances to extend the game even more as they hoped to tally their fourth win of the season.

But after Sario only shot one of her two shots from the line, FEU committed a crucial turnover during the inbound play, eventually allowing La Salle to finally end the contest.

Before this, only ahead by two in regulation, Ann Mendoza converted on a lay-in to extend their lead to four, 58-54, with only 1:16 remaining in the fourth.

But FEU answered back with four straight points capped by a Salvani basket with only 43 ticks remaining, allowing them to send the game to its first overtime period.

Salvani also gave another opportunity for the Morayta-based squad in the overtime period as she hit a three-pointer with only 21 seconds remaining to tie the game at 64 apiece, sending the game to its second extension.

Josee Kaputu finished with massive numbers of 20 points with 22 rebounds, and Salvani got 13 markers and 16 boards, but it wasn't enough as they fell to 3-7.

The Scores:

DLSU 73 – Dalisay 12, Sario 11, Binaohan 10, Paraiso 10, Dela Paz 9, Mendoza 9, Sunga 6, Barcierto 4, Delos Reyes 2, San Juan 0.

FEU 70 – Kaputu 20, Manguiat 16, Salvani 13, Delos Reyes 7, Antonio 5, Aquino 4, Ong 3, Dela Torre 2, Nagma 0, Caringal 0.

Quarterscores: 15-20, 30-35, 44-46, 58-58, 64-64, 73-70