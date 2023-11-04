Tennis: Alex Eala falters in semis of W60 Nantes

Filipina tennis star Alex Eala in action at the 19th Asian Games. POC-PSC Media Pool.

Alex Eala's run in the ITF W60 Nantes tennis competition came to a halt after she fell short against Andrea Knutson of the Czech Republic, 2-6, 6-3, 6-1, late Friday, Manila time.

After pulling off a pair of comeback wins in her previous matches, world No. 193 Eala lost steam against the American-born Czech in the semifinals.

The Filipina ace got off to a strong start, breaking Knutson thrice to secure the first set.

But Knutson roared back in the succeeding set, going 4-1. She worked her way up and equalized by taking the second set.

The Czech rode on her momentum and gained a 4-0 lead against the 18-year-old Pinay.

Eala scored in the fifth game, but that's the farthest she could go in the match.

Knutson eventually moved to the finals of the $60,000 ITF event.