Statham dominates in Asiabasket debut

Fil-Am star Taylor Statham of Statham Academy. Handout photo.

MANILA -- Taylor Statham registered a huge double-double to power Statham Academy to a 117-96 victory against MisOr Mustangs in the 2023 Corsa Tires Asiabasket Dasmariñas Championship on Friday at the Dasmariñas Arena.

The Filipino-American cager fired 40 points on top of 24 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and a block to lead his California-based squad to an early Group A lead at 1-0.

Statham Academy surged to a 64-46 halftime lead and never allowed MisOr to threaten, despite having just nine players in its roster.

Isaac Etter finished with 20 points, highlighted by a step back jumper that gave Statham Academy its biggest lead at 103-65 late in the third, on top of seven rebounds, seven assists, and a steal. Austin Galuppo contributed 22 markers, 11 boards, and three dimes in the wire-to-wire win.

Makati Circus Music Festival and Shawarma Shack were also victorious on the opening day.

Makati Circus banked on the hot hands of Jan Dominic Formento to pull off a 93-79 triumph against Pilipinas Aguilas to join Statham Academy as the early leaders of Group A.

Domark Matillano and Ik Akpuru joined forces to propel Shawarma Shack to a stunning 84-78 come-from-behind win against the Gerald Anderson-led Corsa Tires.

Corsa Tires led by as much as nine points but Francis Camacho gave Shawarma Shack a 74-73 lead off a layup early in the fourth before Anderson's three-point play sent Corsa to a slim 78-74 cushion.

Shawarma Shack, though, answered with a blazing 10-0 closing run instigated by Matillano to seal the comeback. Matillano tallied 26 points, six rebounds and two assists while Akpuru added 15 markers and six boards.

The Benilde Blazers capped off the quadruple-header with a 75-68 victory against home team the Dasmariñas Monarchs with Tony Ynot leading the youth-laden squad.

Ynot shone with 19 points on top of seven rebounds and four assists while Emman Ojoula contributed a double-double performance of 12 markers and 10 boards to steer the ship for the Rajko Toroman-mentored team.