Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Eya Laure and the rest of the Chery Tiggo Crossovers did their homework as they handed Petro Gazz Angels their first defeat in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference.

The Crossovers displayed their poise in a 25-15, 27-25, 18-25, 25-23 victory over the Gazz Angels on Saturday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

PetroGazz entered the match having won 12 consecutive sets but that spotless record was immediately tarnished by the Crossoveres as they cruised to a 13-5 start in Set 1. Chery Tiggo never looked back as they dismantled Petro Gazz for their first set loss in the tournament.

The second set was a different story. Petro Gazz looked like they were taking it, 20-14, but a resilient Chery Tiggo came back with a 4-0 run.

Back-and-forth service errors were committed by both squads, 22-20. Miscommunication also hampered Crossovers' run which led to a 23-21 lead.

An attacking Eya Laure allowed the Crossovers to return by one point, 24-23, and eventually take the set 27-25.

While Crossovers trimmed down Angels' 9-point lead in the third set to three at 20-17, it was not enough as they conceded the frame, 18-25.

Both squads are now holding a 4-1 record at joint second place.