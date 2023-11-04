NCAA: Perpetual stuns JRU to nab fifth win

MANILA -- University of Perpetual Help held on for a 72-61 triumph over the Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers on Saturday to claim their fifth win in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament.

The Altas used a huge second quarter to pull away from the Heavy Bombers and led by as much as 22 points in the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Perpetual improved to 5-7 in the tournament while the Heavy Bombers fell to 8-5, with the season's hosts suffering a potentially costly loss in the race to the Final 4.

After taking a 19-16 lead after the first quarter, Perpetual exploded for 24 points in the second quarter while holding JRU to just 11 points. They maintained their advantage the rest of the way, even with the Heavy Bombers mounting a comeback in the fourth period.

Art Roque had 17 points and Christian Pagaran added 15 markers for the Altas, who made 10 of 28 three-pointers against the Heavy Bombers.

Joshua Guiab was the only JRU player in double-digits with 10 points, as star Agem Miranda shot just 3-of-13 for seven markers.

The scores:

UPHSD 72- Roque 17, Pagaran 15, Razon 8, Abis 7, Barcuma 6, Boral 5, Omega 4, Nunez 4, Movida 3, Gelsano 3, Nitura 0, Cuevas 0, Orgo 0

JRU 61- Guiab 10, Delos Santos 8, Miranda 7, Sarmiento 6, Dela Rosa 6, De Leon 4, Benitez 4, Medina 4, Ramos 2, Pabico 2, Sy 2, Argente 2, Mosqueda 2, Barrera 2, Arenal 0

Quarterscores: 19-16; 43-27; 58-40; 72-61