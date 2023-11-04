NCAA: Benilde continues surge, takes down Arellano

MANILA -- College of St. Benilde stretched its winning streak to four games after blasting the Arellano Chiefs, 74-56, in the NCAA Season 99 tournament on Saturday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Blazers improved their record to 8-4, putting them within striking distance of the top four.

After setting for a slim 17-16 lead after the opening period, the Blazers fired 23 points in the second quarter while holding the Chiefs to just 12 markers. Arellano never recovered after falling behind, 40-28, at the half.

Reigning Most Valuable Player Will Gozum just missed out on a double-double with 17 points and nine rebounds, while Miguel Oczon had 11 points, eight boards, three assists, and two steals. The Blazers had a 59-47 rebounding advantage over the Chiefs, and scored 17 second chance points from 14 offensive rebounds.

Lorenz Capulong had an 18-point, 12-rebound double-double in the defeat. The Chiefs fell to 2-10, having now lost back-to-back games.