Lois Ilogon gains the dominant position during his ONE debut. Handout photo

Moises “The Lion King” Lois Ilogon announced his arrival in ONE Championship with a technical knockout win over Cho “Tyrant” Joon Gun in ONE Friday Fights 39 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist connected with a brutal left knee to the ribs before finishing the fight off with a ground and pound at the 2:17 mark of round 3.

Ilogon never strayed from his bread and butter, with his high kicks repeatedly connecting on his younger South Korean foe.

But Cho also never wavered, scoring two single leg takedowns in round two that forced Ilogon to maintain a defensive stance.

Ilogon’s strikes continued to connect, landing a pair of solid jabs just before the end of the second round and continuing to punish Cho in the third with his length thanks to his kicks before seizing the opportunity to shoot for the finish.

It was an impressive promotional debut for the 23-year-old from Cagayan de Oro who used to work in Doha, Qatar as a Muay Thai coach.

He was a national Muay Thai champion before winning a bronze in kun khmer during the 32nd SEA Games.

He currently fights out of The Street/Ox Fitness Lab as he seeks to gain a ONE Championship contract.