Philippine obstacle racer Kaizen dela Serna and Cignal HD's Vanie Gandler. Handout/PVL Media.

MANILA — Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Kaizen Dela Serna and Cignal HD Spikers standout Vanie Gandler will be gracing the PBA hardcourt during its opening ceremonies tomorrow.

The duo will be serving as muses for sister teams Meralco Bolts and NLEX Road Warriors, respectively, as the league commences its 48th Season at the Araneta Coliseum.

Dela Serna, who bagged a bronze medal at the Female’s OCR100M event at the OCR World Championships in Genk, Belgium with the Philippine Obstacle Sports Federation last September, gave honor to the country during the SEA Games last May after finishing second to fellow Filipino Precious Cabuya in the Games’ individual obstacle races.

SEA Games gold medalist & national athlete @delasernakaizen is Meralco Bolts' muse for the new PBA Season ⚡



Kaizen is an inspiration in sports, with a string of accomplishments including medals in the 2019 & 2023 SEA Games and Guinness World Record for 100-meter obstacle race. pic.twitter.com/kVSAfs4Ude — Meralco Bolts (@MeralcoBolts) October 27, 2023

Meanwhile, Road Warriors team governor Rodrigo Franco hailed the former Ateneo Blue Eagles standout’s characteristics on-and-off the court which makes Gandler a perfect fit for the Frankie Lim-led squad.

"We are thrilled to welcome Vanie Gandler to the NLEX Road Warriors family. Vanie embodies the qualities that make a champion both on and off the court. Her journey as a student-athlete at Ateneo and her continued success in the Premier Volleyball League serves as a testament to her dedication and the values that we hold dear in the PBA,” he said.

“We look forward to having her grace our opening ceremony and inspire our team and fans."

On the other hand, Julie Anne San Jose, Herlene Budol, Heaven Peralejo, and Atasha Muhlach will also be among the list of personalities who will serve as muse during tomorrow’s festivities.

The full list of muses is as follows: