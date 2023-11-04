Boxing: Takuma Inoue fight worth the wait for Jerwin Ancajas

Filipino boxer Jerwin Ancajas against Fernando Martinez on October 8, 2022 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Esther Lin, Showtime/File.

MANILA — Jerwin Ancajas will have to wait a little bit more before he can swap punches with Japan's Takuma Inoue, who was forced to bail out of a fight scheduled this month due to an injury.

But, according to longtime boxing commentator Atty. Ed Tolentino, it will be worth the wait for the former Filipino boxing champion.

"It’s a good fight for Jerwin Ancajas," said the sports analyst. "It’s a very tough fight, but I like his chances against Takuma Inoue."

Tolentino said that Inoue, the reigning WBA bantamweight champion, is a winnable fight for the crafty Ancajas.

He cited that unlike Inoue's elder sibling, pound-for-pound king Naoya Inoue, Takuma does not have the knockout power Inoue has.

"Itong si Takuma aapat lang ang knockout sa karera niya. Lahat ng knockout power napunta kay Naoya Inoue," said Tolentino.

"Itong si Takuma 'di tulad ni Naoya na may set-up punch. Itong Takuma ay counter puncher. So doon maaring umarangkada si Jerwin Ancajas. Maganda ang tsansa ni Jerwin Ancajas dito."

Ancajas was supposed to challenge Inoue in Japan on Nov.5, but the latter sustained a fractured rib during training.

This led to the indefinite postponement of the match.

Tolentino said this might be an opportunity for Ancajas to be with his family during the Christmas holidays. The Filipino boxer has been staying and training in Las Vegas with his coach Joven Jimenez since January.

"Pasko naman," said Tolentino. "He can be with his family, blessing din. Pero siyempre rendahan niya ang pagkain sa Pasko."

