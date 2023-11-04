UAAP Media.

MANILA — Adamson University escaped University of the East and sent the Lady Warriors to their 10th loss of the season.

This, after the Lady Falcons claimed a 71-66 win over the Lady Warriors at the UAAP Season 86 Women’s Basketball Tournament earlier today at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Cheska Apag and Elaine Etang took charge for the San Marcelino-based squad in scoring after they scored 19 and 11, respectively, and Victoria Adeshina spearheaded their offense after dropping a 10-point, 10-assist game alongside two steals.

Only up by three, 69-66, after a perfect trip to the free throw line by Minslie Paule, Adeshina completely closed the door for UE after converting on her attempt and create a five-point separation with less than 20 ticks remaining.

Before this, after seeing themselves enter the final frame with a two-point deficit, Adamson managed to regain their footing and reclaim the lead in the fourth until the final minutes of the contest.

The Lady Warriors, however, refused to give in just yet as Paulina Anastacio went two-of-two from the foul line to cut Adamson’s lead to one, 65-64, with still two minutes left in the contest.

But the duo of Apag and Adeshina took matters into their own hands and re-extended their lead to five, 69-64, after the duo made baskets with a little over a minute left in the game.

Adamson also banked on its defense as they grabbed 15 steals while also forcing the Recto-based squad to commit 25 turnovers.

Meanwhile, Kamba Kone tallied 14 markers and 10 boards for UE, and Dianne Pedregosa and Arabela Dela Rosa finished with 11 and nine, respectively.

Adamson improved to 3-7, while UE fell to 0-10. This is also its 33rd straight loss dating back to 2019.

The Scores:

AdU 71 – Apag 19, Etang 11, Adeshina 10, Alaba 10, Limbago 7, Bajo 4, Meniano 4, Dampios 2, Dumelod 2, Padilla 2, Agojo 0, Cortez 0, Tano 0.

UE 66 – Kone 14, Pedregosa 11, Dela Rosa 9, Burgos 8, Anastacio 7, Paule 7, Ruiz 5, Lorena 3, Ronquillo 2, Delig 0, Yanez 0.

Quarterscores: 16-13, 37-30, 49-51, 71-66.