MANILA - The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) International League will be held in Korea next year, featuring the best teams in the game's Asia-Pacific region.

So far, two of the league’s partnership leagues have Filipinos. As VCT looks to grow the league, is Riot Games open to letting the Philippines host the tournament?

“We’re always open. If you’re looking at APAC (Asia-Pacific), it’s one of the growing regions. Here, you’re considered a gamer even if you’re playing with a cellphone. Definitely, I think I’ve mentioned before that it could be any other country in APAC. It could be in Japan, it could be anywhere. We are definitely considering it [in the Philippines],” Riot Philippines’ country manager Joel Guzman told reporters in a roundtable discussion last October 29.

Rex Regum Quon and Team Secret have Pinoys in their lineup for the league, set to be held from March in Seoul, South Korea.

This comes at the heels of Riot Games’ collaboration with the Electronic Sports and Gaming Festival (ESGS) at the SMX Convention Center, its first public convention appearance in the country. Riot Games’ interactive booth at the three-day festival had around 2,000 registrants on its first day alone, Guzman said.

“We want to delight fans and we want to create an opportunity for people who haven’t tried our games to see what Valorant is all about,” Guzman said.

Riot is currently trying to recruit manpower for its Philippine office. And now, the global gaming brand is focused on “hyperlocal events.”

“We’re looking to highlight more hyperlocal experiences. Maybe next year we’ll have something. We’ll probably partner with someone or so it alone. But yes, hyperlocal is the way to go for us.”