V-League: UP Lady Maroons trounce FEU to enter semis

Photo from V-League media bureau

MANILA – The University of the Philippines (UP) Lady Maroons booked the first semifinals ticket of the V-League Women’s Collegiate Challenge on Friday.

The Lady Maroons shrugged off a slow start to take a 20-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-17 quarterfinal victory over the Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws at the Paco Arena.

Stephanie Bustrillo registered 16 points, while Nina Ytang and Ethan Arce added nine apiece for UP.

After taking a 2-1 lead, UP continued their rampage in the fourth set as Ytang delivered the goods with her running attacks, 8-5.

A maze of errors from FEU followed by a solid block to Barbie Jamili made it a 14-8 separation for the Lady Maroons.

It was UP’s turn to commit a series of unforced mistakes that allowed the Lady Tamaraws to inch closer, 12-14.

UP was able to regroup quickly as Ytang made her presence felt again with a kill block that stretched their lead back to six, 18-12.

A successful 1-2 play of Sotomil put the Lady Maroons at match point with a commanding 24-13 gap.

Jamili and Julianne Monares connived for 21 points for FEU in a losing effort.