V-League: NU remains perfect in men’s division

MANILA – The National University (NU) Bulldogs extended their winning run to three as they hacked out a four-set victory over Arellano University in the V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge.

The Bulldogs bucked a second-set stumble to upend the Chiefs, 25-13, 23-25, 25-20, 25-15, at the Paco Arena Friday.

NU now holds the solo leadership in Pool A with a clean 3-0 record, while Arellano slid to the bottom of the standings with a 0-3 card.

"We struggled in the second set due to a number of unforced errors. But we were able to recover in the last two sets," said head coach Dante Alinsunurin.

Rookie Michaelo Buddin continued to create a name for himself as he led the Bulldogs with 23 big points, including four blocks.

He got solid support from Kenry Malinis who chipped in 13 points while setter Joshua Retamar also put up a good scoring number with 10 points.

Meanwhile, Carl Berdal and AC Guinto steered the Chiefs in second set but NU reasserted itself in the succeeding sets to end the match in four.

