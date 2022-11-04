V-League: Benilde outlasts La Salle in 5 sets

Photo from V-League media bureau

MANILA – The De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB) tainted the clean record of sister school De La Salle University in the V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge Friday.

CSB survived the comeback threat of La Salle in a tight 25-18, 25-20, 26-28, 23-25, 15-8 victory at the Paco Arena.

The Blazers halted their two-game skid for a 1-2 card in Pool A, while the Green Archers dropped to a 2-1 slate.

James Laguit and Roniey Adviento came through with clutch hits to help anchor the Blazers’ surge in the fifth set, 10-4, and never looked back.

“We prepared in a way na gusto rin nilang manalo," said assistant coach Jose Roque. "Somehow na-achieve naman 'yung gusto naming mangyari."

Rookie Arnel Aguilar and Adviento tallied with 17 points apiece.

Meanwhile, Noel Kampton registered a game-high 24 points, built on 22 attacks and a pair of aces, while Vince Maglinao added 13 markers for La Salle.

The Green Archers were on the verge of losing in straight sets but managed to escape in the extended third frame to force a fourth set.

They then weathered Blazers’ onslaught in the fourth to extend the match into a deciding frame.

