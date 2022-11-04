Photo from V-League media bureau

MANILA – Ateneo de Manila University cruised to its third straight win in the V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge on Friday.

This as the Blue Eagles drubbed the Far Eastern University (FEU), 19-25, 28-26, 25-18, 25-21, at the Paco Arena to remain perfect after three outings.

Ateneo currently holds the solo lead in Pool B with 3-0 card, while the Tamaraws suffered their second loss in three games (1-2).

Kennedy Batas steered the Blue Eagles with 18 points, while Canciano Llenos added 13 markers.

"I was very happy that the team performed well despite the slow start, lalo na nung pinull out ko 'yung dalawang starters ko na si Jian (Salarzon) at si Amil (Pacinio). I'm very happy that Kalle and Abai responded to the job. I'm very happy na ganon yung kinilos nila. Hopefully, magtuluy-tuloy," coach Timothy Sto. Tomas said.

After creating a 13-8 lead, the Blue Eagles saw their lead trimmed to just a point before Absin scored off a running attack to send the match to the second technical timeout, 16-14.

Kalle Bloomstedt delivered crucial spikes in the match that kept Ateneo in front, 20-17. An off-the-block hit of Llenos pushed the Blue Eagles closer to victory, 22-18.

Batas capped the match off a spike that went through the blockers’ hands.

Meanwhile, Zhydryx Saavedra was the lone bright spot for the Tamaraws with 13 points.