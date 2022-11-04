Taoyuan releases Ricci Rivero ahead of P.League+ debut

Taoyuan Pauian Pilots will no longer be using the services of Filipino cager Ricci Rivero in the upcoming Taiwan’s P. League+, the team announced on Friday.

The Pilots revealed on their social media pages that they have decided to terminate the contract of Rivero due to his undisclosed injury.

This development happened just a week before the start of the season.

“Taoyuan Pauian Pilots announced today that with mutual consents, the contract between Pilots and Ricci Rivero is terminated today. GM Sean Chen said it was a hard decision,” the post said.

“He considers Ricci a very skilled player with a great attitude. However, due to his injury, Ricci wouldn't be able to compete at his best level for the upcoming regular season game.”

According to the caption, the past injury of the Pinoy athlete hobbled his performance in training and preseason games.

Rivero only played for Taoyuan in a single preseason game last September where he scored nine points and eight assists against the Formosa Taishin Dreamers.

It was in June 2022 when Rivero officially announced that he was heading overseas to continue his basketball journey after a championship run with the University of the Philippines in the UAAP.



