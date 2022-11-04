PBA: Taylor's game winner lifts Rain or Shine past NorthPort

Steve Taylor Jr. sank the game winner for Rain or Shine as the Elasto Painters pulled off a 76-75 escape against the NorthPort Batang Pier in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup on Friday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Taylor scored 20 points and 16 rebounds for Rain or Shine, but his jumper 18 seconds left turned out to be the biggest shot of the game.

The Painters were trailing 74-75 with over a minute remaining following Kevin Ferrer's basket for the Batang Pier.

Rain or Shine made several attempts to the basket until Taylor hit the breakthrough.

Aside from the scoring output, Taylor finished the game with 16 boards as the Painters improved to 4-4.

Anton Asistio added 12 points, while Santi Santillan finished with 10 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists.

Robert Bolick Jr. had 18 points for NorthPort, which also got 13 markers from William Navarro.

The Batang Pier fell to 3-5.

