PBA suspends ref for bad officiating in Meralco vs Bay Area

The PBA suspended one of its referees over sloppy officiating during Meralco's tight 92-89 win over Bay Area in the Commissioner's Cup on Friday.

Referee Jerry Narandan will be suspended for failing to whistle on an 8-second violation during the crucial moments of the game.

Meralco was hanging on a 3-point lead with under a minute remaining when handled the ball for more than 8 seconds from the backcourt.

But the referees, particularly Narandan, did not call a violation.

Bay Area was given possession, but not until Allein Maliksi missed both of

his free throw shots.

The Dragons had one a couple of chances to force an overtime, however, Glenn Yang and Kobe Lam muffled their three-point attempt inside the final 21 seconds.

But the result might have been different if Bay Area was granted possession following the 8-second violation.

The Dragons succumbed to only their second defeat in 8 games, while the Bolts improved to 2-5.