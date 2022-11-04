PBA: Meralco Bolts slay Bay Area Dragons in cardiac finish

MANILA -- (UPDATED) Meralco outmaneuvered league-leader Bay Area in the closing minutes to pull off a 92-89 stunner in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Friday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Despite a 50-point game by Andrew Nicholson for Bay Area, the Bolts, led by KJ McDaniels' 31 points, were able to outfox the visiting team to score only Meralco's second victory in the import-flavored tourney.

Meralco also drew quality minutes from Raymond Almazan and Allein Maliksi, who scored 14 and 13, respectively.

It was Bay Area's only second defeat in the tourney.

Trailing 81-88, Meralco rode on a 7-0 run by McDaniels to chop the deficit to just one, 88-89, with 2:07 to go before regulation.

Bong Quinto's basket gave the Bolts a 90-89 lead before Raymond Almazan stuck it in to give Meralco a 3-point cushion with 38 seconds to go.

The Dragons still had a chance to salvage the game, but Kobe Lam missed his three-point attempt.

The scores:

MERALCO 92 – McDaniels 31, Almazan 14, Maliksi 13, Banchero 12, Quinto 12, Caram 5, Pasaol 4, Black 1, Jose 0, Pascual 0

BAY AREA 89 – Nicholson 50, Lam 23, Zhu 5, Ju 5, Zheng 4, Yang 2, Blankley 0, Liang 0, Song 0, Reid 0

QUARTERS: 20-17, 43-41, 67-67, 92-89

