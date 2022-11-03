PBA: Faltering Meralco faces uphill battle vs. Bay Area

KJ McDaniels and the Meralco Bolts are hard pressed to battle it out against Bay Area when they meet in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Friday.

The Bolts are going through a 3-game free fall which is why they decided to secure the services of McDaniels with hopes of still making it to the playoffs.

But they will be taking on a guest team that beat nearly all of the team it faced en route to a 6-1 record.

In their recent outing, the Dragons destroyed a hapless Terrafirma side, 130-76, to get the solo lead in the standings.

But Meralco coach Norman Black assured the Bolts will put up a fight.

"Despite the adversity, we will go into the game against Bay Area fighting to stay alive," he said.

Black is hoping the holiday break will reenergize the team, which has been saddled with injuries.

"The matchup versus Bay Area will be tough, especially since (Cliff) Hodge will be out with an ankle sprain and (Chris) Newsome is still out with his calf injury," he said.

He said McDaniels is settlign well with the Bolts. He hopes that it translates well against Bay Area.

"KJ has practiced with us only three days, but he is adjusting well to his new team," said Black.