Kai Sotto made the most of his playing time for Adelaide as the 36ers beat the Illawarra Hawks, 96-80, in the National Basketball League on Thursday at WIN Entertainment Centre.

The young Filipino cager made an all around effort in 15 minutes, tallying 2 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks.

Sotto is set to join Gilas Pilipinas for the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers next week.

With the win, Adelaide put an end to a 2-game slump and improved its record to 3-3.

Daniel Johnson led the 36ers with 28 points including 4 triples on top of 7 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Adelaide will next battle the Perth Wildcats on Saturday.