NBA's Nets suspend Irving at least 5 games in anti-semitism furor

NEW YORK, United States - The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games on Thursday, saying they were "dismayed" by the NBA star's response after he was criticized for posting a link to anti-semitic material.

The Nets said in a statement they had made repeated efforts to work with Irving on the issue, but finally felt that his "failure to disavow anti-semitism when given a clear opportunity to do so is deeply disturbing, is against the values of our organization, and constitutes conduct detrimental to the team."

Irving ignited a firestorm of controversy last week after posting a social media link to "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America", a 2018 film widely lambasted for containing a range of anti-semitic tropes that was criticized by, among others, Nets owner Joe Tsai.

Irving said Saturday he embraces "all religions" after team owner Joe Tsai condemned his tweet linking to a film Tsai called "full of anti-Semitic information."

"I am an OMNIST and I meant no disrespect to anyone's religious beliefs," Irving said on Twitter.

"The 'antisemitic' label that is being pushed on me is not justified and does not reflect the reality or truth I live in everyday. I embrace and want to learn from all walks of life and religions."

Irving has shared controversial opinions before.

He was sidelined much of last season because of his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19, calling Covid vaccine mandates "one of the biggest violations of HUMAN RIGHTS in history".

He once caused a flap by suggesting he believes the Earth is flat, and in October he was criticized by NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for sharing a video from far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

