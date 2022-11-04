MMA: Brandon Vera returns to action vs Amir Aliakbari

Former ONE heavyweight champion Brandon Vera. File photo

Former heavyweight champion Brandon Vera will be making his cage comeback with other Filipino warriors in ONE Championship's awaited card in the Philippines on Dec. 3.

Vera will impose the "truth" when he meets dangerous Iranian Amir Aliakbari in ONE 164: Pacio vs. Brooks at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“I’m announcing to the Filipino fans that we have arguably the greatest heavyweight in Filipino history, a KO artist in Brandon Vera, versus another KO artist, Amir Aliakbari. Two heavyweight KO artists coming to meet, [and] there is bad blood,” ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong said.

“Amir has talked trash to Brandon. Brandon originally wanted to welcome Amir, and now we have it -- two heavyweight giants, two heavyweight KO artists. I guarantee this fight is going to end in the first or second round.”

Vera wanted a return fight in the Philippines so badly after a lengthy break that he didn't even need to know his opponent when he agreed to the fight.

The fact that it’s Aliakbari that he’s facing only motivates him further, as he never really forgot the choice words that the Iranian had for him when the 34-year-old signed with ONE in 2020.

“I am more than ecstatic to be coming back to Manila. This is reminiscent of how my feelings are from [the time] ONE Championship first brought me out to Manila and we held the first show in MOA that I was part of. [I am] beyond excited. I cannot wait for this event,” he said.

“I said yes before I even knew who I was fighting. And that was already motivation, to have a date in the Philippines. Then I found out it’s against Aliakbari, that’s even more motivation to finish this fight.”

While Vera acknowledged the danger that Aliakbari presents, he noted that he just needs one clean shot to end the brash Iranian’s night.

The fact that he’ll be given 15 minutes to do so makes him like his chances even more.

“Aliakbari, he’s a big dangerous opponent, he’s scary. But we’ve seen it in the past. You just have to touch him,” Vera said.

“And in this fight, whether it be five, 10, 15 minutes, what are the odds that I’m going to touch him on the chin? Ask yourself that and know that he’s going to go to sleep one way or another.”

