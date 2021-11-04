Philippine Rugby had a successful outing at Brothers Rugby Club-Brisbane, led by Volcanoes alumni Michael Estrada Duhig, Expo Mejia and Rob Benetiz McCafferty. Handout photo.

Philippine Rugby was successful in its recent talent identification and recruitment day at Brothers Rugby-Brisbane, the organization announced on Thursday.

The union held focused skills and speed sessions over two hours, led by Volcanoes alumni Expo Mejia, Michael Estrada Duhig and Rob Benitez McCafferty.

The session identified new recruits and gave the opportunity for new and returning players to be selected into the program for the upcoming international season in 2022.

"We had a great turnout in Brisbane," said Jake Letts of Philippine Rugby.

"We knew we could find talent there and we were able to, thankfully. Some future Volcanoes can now be led into the program over the next few years thanks to our support staff and the help of Brothers Rugby - Brisbane," he added.

Some of the local standouts included brothers George and James Nield, along with Takian-Lani Buchanan and Alana Grace among others.

The coaching staff also benefited from having local Brothers Rugby star Phoenix Hunt who assisted on the day and who also holds Philippine heritage.

"Having the playing calibre of Phoenix Hunt and his assistance was spectacular for the event. He's the type of player we would look towards in the future," said Letts.

Some active Volcanoes Tommy Kalaw Gilbert, Jason Cale Schirmer and Steve Bernstrom also returned to the program after some time away due to the postponed international calendar.

The second leg of the global recruitment program will be held this Sunday in Hong Kong, in partnership with Hong Kong Rugby.

The Volcanoes will run a similar session open to all senior players across both genders as well as youth and age-grade programs. The union will call upon national team members Rob Luceno Fogerty and Kate Palis to assist along with additional coaching staff supported by Hong Kong Rugby.

"That's another positive trait about our program -- there is a global pool of national players and Unions across the world and we have the capability to call upon their support to identify new talent, especially when we are still unable to play in our country," said Letts.

The talent identification and recruitment day in Hong Kong already has close to 60 registered participants across men, women, juniors and youth.

The program starts at 4:30 p.m. at Happy Valley 6. The session is free and each participant will be taken through a series of drills to showcase their skill set.

After the event, Philippine Rugby will look at a possible representation match for the Hong Kong-based players which will ensure rugby continues to be developed outside the country as it still faces restrictions in the Philippines.

The event will also be attended by long term development partners the Pot Bellied Pigs (PBP) who are a rugby club based in Hong Kong. The PBP raises funds each year as a donation given to seven rugby clubs around the regions to ensure rugby continues to grow across the provinces.