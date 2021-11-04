Talk 'n Text considered team chemistry in picking its import for the PBA Governors Cup.

This is why they have decided to take in McKenzie Moore, who has already experienced playing with their prized rookie Mikey Williams.

"We want to keep that chemistry in our team. Mikey Williams and McKenzie have played together, and it's Mikey who recommended McKenzie to be our import," said PBA board chairman and TNT governor Ricky Vargas in the PBA website.

Vargas believes chemistry has been a key factor in their PBA Philippine Cup title win.

They hope to use that same factor going into the import-laden conference.

TNT vets are familiar with Moore as he teamed up with KJ McDaniels as the Texters' imports in the 2019 East Asia Super League Terrific 12 in Macau.

Williams and Moore also played together for Mighty Sports in a perfect run in the 2019 Jones Cup in Taipei.

Meanwhile, Vargas hinted they handed out cash rewards to the Texters for ending the franchise's six-year title drought.

"Magastos ang mag-champion," quipped Vargas as he refused to reveal the exact amount of bonus each player got. "Baka awayin pa sila ng asawa nila."