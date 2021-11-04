NLEX coach Yeng Guiao is pleased to have secured import KJ McDaniels for the coming PBA Governors Cup.

Guiao has witnessed what McDaniels can do as the American played in the PBA two years ago for Talk 'N Text.

"He was impressive the last time he was here," said the NLEX coach.



"But what's more impressive about KJ is his attitude. We heard a lot of good things about him. We certainly feel that he is the right import for us in helping us reach the playoffs again."

NLEX was able to convince McDaniels to join the team after the latter got his release papers from the Texters.

Guiao admitted they initially considered bringing back former import Manny Harris, the same reinforcement who helped the Road Warriors NLEX to become the top-seeded team in the 2019 PBA Governors Cup.

"(But) we're looking for a player who can play both the small forward and power forward spots," said the NLEX coach.

"Manny Harris is OK for us, but we need a big guy more, aside from the fact that we'll be needing more production from the import with Kiefer Ravena out for the rest of the season."

McDaniels led TNT to the semifinals of the 2019 Governors Cup, but lost to Allen Durham and the Meralco Bolts in the semis.

The 6-foot-6 American played for the Philadephia 76ers, which picked him in the second round of the 2014 NBA draft. He also suited up for the Houston Rockets and the Brooklyn Nets.