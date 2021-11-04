Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) reacts before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. File Photo. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

LOS ANGELES -- Former Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III was traveling at 156 miles per hour (251 kilometers per hour) shortly before a drink-driving car crash that left a woman dead, a court heard on Wednesday.

Ruggs, who was released by the NFL club late Tuesday following the fiery crash hours earlier which claimed the life of a 23-year-old woman, appeared in court on Wednesday to face felony charges of driving under the influence resulting in death and reckless driving.

Prosecutors told the court that Ruggs, 22, was speeding at 156 mph two seconds before his Corvette ploughed into the victim's Toyota Rav4. At the time his vehicle's airbags were activated, his car was traveling at over 120mph.

"I have never seen a case in my 41 years here in Las Vegas of a person who is charged with a crime driving in excess of 150mph," Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson told reporters outside the court.

Prosecutors said Ruggs' blood-alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit. A loaded handgun was also found in his car.

"There is no more suspicion," Wolfson said. "Henry Ruggs made a choice to drive while under the influence and be twice over the legal limit."

Ruggs faces a minimum sentence of two years in prison if convicted and a maximum of 20 years in jail according to Nevada state sentencing guidelines for DUI causing death or substantial harm to another person.

Ruggs' girlfriend, Kiara Kilgo-Washington, was seriously injured in the crash.

Prosecutors requested a $1 million bail for Ruggs but judge Joe Bonaventure later set bail at $150,000. Ruggs posted bond soon after the hearing.

Ruggs was chosen by the Raiders with the 12th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft and had been a key part of the team's offense this season, with 469 yards from 24 catches and two touchdowns.

© Agence France-Presse