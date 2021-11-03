Poetl (left) is expected to miss several games, while Markkanen will miss Wednesday night's home game against the Trail Blazers. Trevor Ruszkowski and Sam Sharpe, USA Today Sports/Reuters

San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen entered the NBA's health and safety protocols Wednesday.

Poeltl is expected to miss several games, The Athletic reported, while Markkanen will miss Wednesday night's (US time) home game against the Portland Trail Blazers

Whether Poeltl, 26, tested positive for COVID-19 or was identified as a close contact was not immediately known.

The Spurs host the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

The 7-foot-1 Poeltl is averaging career highs in points (13.9), rebounds (9.7) and assists (2.6) through seven starts this season, his fourth campaign with San Antonio.

He has averaged 6.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocked shots in 355 career games (104 starts) with the Spurs and Toronto Raptors (2016-18), who drafted him ninth overall in 2016 out of Utah.

Another Cavaliers big man, Kevin Love, entered the protocols on Monday.

It's unclear whether Markkanen tested positive for COVID-19. The Cavaliers reportedly are 100 percent vaccinated.

Markkanen, 24, is averaging 12.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in eight games (all starts) this season, his first with Cleveland after being acquired in a sign-and-trade deal with Chicago in August.

A 2017 first-round pick (seventh overall), the Finland native has career marks of 15.5 points and 7.0 rebounds and is a 36.3-percent 3-point shooter through 229 games (203 starts) with the Bulls (2017-21) and Cavaliers.

