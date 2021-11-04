NBA: 76ers win fourth in a row, hang on to beat Bulls

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) dunks the ball after being fouled during the first quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Wells Fargo Center. Bill Streicher, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Seth Curry scored 22 points while Joel Embiid added 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Chicago Bulls 103-98 on Wednesday.

Georges Niang contributed 18 points, Tyrese Maxey added 14 and Furkan Korkmaz had 11 for the Sixers, who won their fourth in a row.

The Sixers played without Ben Simmons (personal reasons), Tobias Harris (health and safety protocols) and Danny Green (left hamstring).

DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 37 points and 10 rebounds while Zach LaVine added 27. Lonzo Ball had 13 for the Bulls, who had won six of seven entering this game. Nikola Vucevic grabbed 10 rebounds.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Niang's 15-foot jumper capped a 15-0 run and the Sixers pulled ahead 50-32 with 4:23 left in the second quarter.

The Sixers led 58-44 at halftime thanks in large part to Niang's 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting.

DeRozan led the Bulls with 16 in 16 first half minutes.

The Bulls tightened their defense and closed within 68-57 when DeRozan threw down a dunk with 6:57 left in the third. After a pair of empty possessions by the Sixers, DeRozan knocked down two free throws to cut the deficit to seven. LaVine then hit a driving layup, and the Bulls trailed 68-63.

Niang responded with a trey to put the Sixers back ahead by eight.

Philadelphia closed strong and led 84-72 at the end of the third.

DeRozan and Ball hit consecutive shots early in the fourth to quickly close within 85-78.

DeRozan dropped in a tough jumper from the corner, Ayo Dosunmu hit a 3-pointer from the wing, DeRozan scored on consecutive possessions and the game was tied at 87 with 6:36 to go.

Curry responded with a clutch basket, Embiid made 1 of 2 free throws and the Sixers moved ahead by three.

When Maxey converted a twisting layup with 4:11 left, the Sixers led 98-89.

DeRozan's shot in the lane with 29.9 seconds left closed the Bulls within 100-98.

But Curry came back with a jumper with 10.7 seconds remaining as Alex Caruso was waving his hand in front of his face.