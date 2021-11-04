MANILA - A Mobile Legends: Bang Bang league paraded by players of NCAA-member schools will soon take flight, with the tournament seeking to boost the esports scene in the collegiate level.

The Collegiate Center of Esports will kick off the Mobile Legends Varsity Cup (MVC) on November 10, with varsity players of different sports from 10 different NCAA-member universities duking it out in the Land of Dawn.

CCE president Glenn Chong said they organized the league with high prospects for esports, as collegiate games for contact sports remain suspended because of pandemic restrictions.

"Esports is the future. it will be the biggest sport in the world in this decade. We believe that esports is not as different as basketball. Sports is a growing aspect. It is a new platform of showcase of deserving students," Chiong said in a virtual briefing.

The participating teams will be:

Arellano University

De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB)

San Beda Collega

Mapua University

University of Perpetual Help - Delta

San Sebastian College

Emilio Aguinaldo College

Jose Rizal University

Letran College

Lyceum of the Philippines University

Existing varsity players were tapped to participate in the competition.

"Wala tayong tournaments so now instead of [recruiting, we tap] 'yung mga existing players. It's a lot easier for us to parang spread out. So that's why we chose varsity players," CCE finance head Stanley Lao explained.

School officials said they were willing to throw their players into the tournament, as the game kept them at bay during lockdown.

"We are here to support esports now that we cannot do contact sports for our student athletes to explore. So sabi nga nila most of our athletes kasi marunong na 'yan mag-ML, mag-gaming para official siya you have a platform where it's official," CSB management committee representative Dax Castellano said.

With the league's inception, CCE hopes to encourage colleges on supporting the local esports scene, CCE project Manager Kirs Montales said.

"With CCE mas mapo-promote ang community for esports, kasi andoon na ang support from the colleges which is to promote esports and not just the pro league and amateur league," Montales said, adding they are coordinating with MLBB game developers Moonton.

For now, CCE will be held virtually, with rules and regulations in place to regulate the behavior of the athletes.

However, they are already in talks with malls to hold on-site tournaments as soon as restrictions ease.

They are also planning to add more titles aside from ML:BB but this will depend on the market demand.