Jalen Green scores 24 points in near upset vs Lakers

Watch more on iWantTFC

After struggling on Sunday night, Fil-Am Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets pushed the Los Angeles Lakers to the edge, losing a nail-biter 119-117 game on Tuesday.

After a 7-point performance in the first game, Green bounced back with 24 points including 5 three-pointers. However, the number two overall draft pick struggled with protecting the ball, giving up seven turnovers. He tied his career high in five assists and also grabbed a pair of rebounds.

"He knows when to pick and choose his spots it seems, and he's learning that more and more," Rockets head coach Stephen Silas said of Green. "He started off super hot and then they put a lot of pressure on him and started making plays for others. He turned it over a few times, but still being super aggressive and played a good game - a solid solid game except for the turnovers."

While it was a tough loss, Green believes it could help jumpstart the 1 win and 6 loss record of the Rockets.

"I think today showed that we grew, started playing as a team and trust each other. I think that's what we needed, because I don't think we got a lot of that in the beginning games, still trying to figure out each other," Green noted.

For Green, the past two games at the Staples Center have been a dream come true. "Even though we lost, we battled. That was really my first time being a part of something like that, losing by a big margin. It was neck and neck. Everyone was loud in there. As soon as I hit shots, it got quiet, so it was a real high and low situation. It was super fun. It was an all experience. At the end of the day just trying to enjoy the moment."

Green heads to Phoenix on Thursday to take on last year's Western Conference champions, before facing off the Warriors as Golden State hosts Filipino Heritage Night on Sunday.