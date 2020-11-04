Report: South Korea to skip November window of FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers

South Korea will reportedly not play in the November window of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- South Korea has decided not to compete in the upcoming window of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers due to concerns over the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Min Joon-gu of Naver News reported that the Korean Basketball Association opted not to send the team to the second window, where they are set to compete in a "bubble" in Manama, Bahrain later this month.

An official of the association was quoted as saying: "Considering the health of the national team, I thought it was right not to go to Bahrain."

The report noted that Bahrain "is not a safe zone" from COVID-19.

South Korea is in Group A of the qualifiers along with the Philippines, Indonesia, and Thailand. They won both of their games in the first window last February to top the group.

They were scheduled to play the Philippines on November 28 and Indonesia on November 30, with all games to be held in a "bubble."

FIBA had opted to change the competition format due to the global health crisis, doing away with the original home-and-away style.

Meanwhile, the Philippines has yet to prepare for the qualifying window, as the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is still waiting for clearance from the Inter-Agency Task Force.

The Philippines won their lone game of the first window, 100-70, over Indonesia.

