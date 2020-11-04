PBA: NLEX pulls away from Rain or Shine for second straight win

NLEX's Jericho Cruz scores off a layup against Rain or Shine. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) Jericho Cruz caught fire in the fourth quarter, sparking NLEX to an impressive 94-74 upset of Rain or Shine on Wednesday afternoon in the Angeles University Foundation Gym in Angeles City, Pampanga.

It was the second consecutive victory for the Road Warriors in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, who now have a 3-5 win-loss record that keeps them in the hunt for a playoff spot in the conference.

Cruz scored 12 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, while Kevin Alas led the Road Warriors with 18 points, and JR Quinahan added 13 markers.

"It's a good sign for us," NLEX coach Yeng Guiao said of their victory. "You kinda gain your confidence, you kinda gain the timing that we lost initially."

"The guys are happy, they're winning. But we still need a couple more wins just to survive," he stressed. "Survival lang 'yung sa amin ngayon, para lang huwag kaming umuwi ng maaga. We still have tough teams ahead of us."

The Elasto Painters recovered from a double-digit hole in the first quarter and trailed by just three points at the half, 42-39. They were still within striking distance after three periods, 64-57, but lost steam in the fourth frame.

With Cruz leading the way, NLEX outscored Rain or Shine, 30-17, in the final quarter. Cruz got the ball rolling with back-to-back three-pointers, then converted a layup off a lob from rookie Mike Ayonayon for an 11-point spread, 77-66, with under eight minutes to play.

A Gabe Norwood jumper breathe some life into ROS and put them down by just eight points, 79-71 with still over five minutes left, but NLEX had an answer every time. Anthony Semerad nailed a short jumper, and Quinahan drilled a triple to make it a 13-point game, 84-71, for the Road Warriors.

Kiefer Ravena, who was silent for most of the game, nailed the proverbial dagger with a three-pointer of his own at the 2:06 mark for a 90-74 NLEX lead.

"We're just getting in better shape," Guiao said of his team. "Noong nag-umpisa kami, medyo ang hirap because we were not really in good shape."

Rain or Shine failed to build on their victory over Barangay Ginebra last week, and instead suffered their second defeat of the conference to drop to 4-2.

Rey Nambatac led the Elasto Painters with 15 points, while Jewel Ponferada added 10 markers. But their other guns were silenced, with Beau Belga mustering just seven points and Javee Mocon making only one of his eight field goal attempts for five points.