PBA: NLEX coach Guiao lauds Raul Soyud's improvement - 'Umubra ang sigaw at mura ko'

NLEX's Raul Soyud during their game against TNT Tropang Giga. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- As NLEX tries to get back into playoff contention in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, much of the attention has been on their top players -- from Kevin Alas to JR Quinahan, to Jericho Cruz and Kiefer Ravena.

The contributions of big man Raul Soyud has gone under the radar, but he gained a bit of the spotlight on Tuesday when he showed tremendous grit in playing through pain for the Road Warriors against Rain or Shine.

Soyud, a third round pick in the 2014 PBA Rookie Draft, got tangled up with ROS forward Beau Belga towards the end of the third period. Belga was called for a flagrant foul penalty 1, and Soyud had to be helped to the bench where he got treatment for his shoulder.

He shrugged off the pain and returned to the game in the fourth period, twice securing an offensive rebound and scoring off the extra possession. He finished with nine points and nine boards, four of which came off the offensive end, and was team-high plus-22 in NLEX's 94-74 win.

"Walang nakakapansin masyado kay Raul, kahit napakaganda ng ginagawa niya," Guiao noted.

Indeed, against Rain or Shine, it was Cruz who drew most of the praise, after scoring 12 of his 17 points in the pivotal fourth quarter where the Road Warriors pulled away for the win.

But Guiao sang praises of Soyud, who repeatedly battled the burly Rain or Shine frontliners and got himself in the correct position for rebounds.

"I think he's one example of a player who was really relegated to the last or the end of the bench," Guiao said of Soyud, who played collegiate basketball for University of the Philippines. "But (he) worked his a** off to get to play the playing time that he gets."

Guiao admits that he is particularly harsh on Soyud during their practices -- but only because he knows that the young big man can get much better.

"I guess, umubra nanaman 'yung mga sigaw at mura ko kay Raul, kaya medyo gumaganda 'yung laro niya. So, that's another product of my temper and my mouth, si Raul," the coach added in jest.

Guiao is well known for his ability to draw the best from his players, even those who did not enter the PBA with much hype behind them.

However, he stressed that Soyud's improvement is all on the player himself. Initially drafted by Blackwater, Soyud took time to find his groove in the PBA, but has slowly gained Guiao's trust.

So far in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, he has started in four of NLEX's eight games, averaging 9.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. In a slim loss to Phoenix Super LPG, he put up a career-best 27 points, going 12 of 14 from the field.

"He's really worked hard for it on his own," Guiao emphasized. "Ang layo na ng narating ni Raul, actually. And hindi natin napapansin masyado 'yung ginagawa niya."