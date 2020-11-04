Home  >  Sports

PBA: Meralco back on winning track, hands Blackwater fourth straight loss

Camille B. Naredo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 04 2020 03:23 PM

Meralco's Bong Quinto puts up a floater against the Blackwater Elite. PBA Media Bureau.


MANILA, Philippines -- The Meralco Bolts extended the woes of the Blackwater Elite on Wednesday afternoon, as they came away with a 89-85 victory in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup at the AUF Gym in Angeles City, Pampanga.

After a tough defeat to San Miguel Beer in their previous assignment, Meralco grabbed a crucial win against the Elite to improve to 4-3 in the conference. 

Blackwater, meanwhile, lost its fourth consecutive game to drop to 2-5. The Elite continue to play undermanned, with Paul Desiderio and top pick Maurice Shaw both out of action due to injuries. 
 

