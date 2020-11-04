PBA: Having Pringle a 'luxury' for Tim Cone, Ginebra

Ginebra guard Stanley Pringle attacks the Alaska defense. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- With Barangay Ginebra at risk of losing a third consecutive game in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, it was Stanley Pringle who came to their rescue.

The veteran guard scored nine of his conference-high 31 points in the fourth quarter to steer the Gin Kings to an 87-81 triumph over the Alaska Aces on Tuesday night. He scored seven straight points to push Ginebra ahead for good, 82-77, after they trailed by double digits early in the game.

Pringle is now averaging 20 points on 49.5% shooting along with six rebounds and 3.6 assists per game for the Gin Kings, who snapped a two-game slide and improved to 5-2 in the conference.

For Ginebra coach Tim Cone, having Pringle in his squad is quite the luxury, given the guard's considerable abilities on the court as well as his tremendous attitude off it.

"Stanley is the most consistent player in the league, much less Ginebra," Cone pointed out. "It's such a luxury to have a guy like Stanley on your team, who can do so many things."

"The great thing about Stanley, he's not a spoiled superstar. He's over himself, he doesn't think about himself at any moment. He's really easy, follows instructions, he does all the work, shows up at every practice. He just doesn't have a superstar attitude," he added.

Moreover, Cone noted that Pringle's on-court excellence goes both ways. As deadly as he is on the offensive end, Pringle is also a stout defender and has no qualms about taking on the tough assignments on that end.

And come crunch time, the Gin Kings know they can give the ball to Pringle and he can lead them to victory -- just as he did against the Aces.

"We can go to him at big moments throughout the whole game and he will respond," said Cone. "We have great confidence in him."

"Like I said, it's just a real luxury to have him on that team," he also said.

Pringle, for his part, stressed that they were just determined to snap their losing streak. The Gin Kings won their first four games of the conference, but lost to Magnolia and Rain or Shine in back-to-back assignments.

The defeat to the Hotshots in the Manila Clasico was especially frustrating for the Gin Kings as they squandered a 10-point lead and were thoroughly outplayed by their rivals in the fourth quarter.

"Every single person was focused on bouncing back," Pringle said after their win over Alaska. "The coaching staff, all the players, we're all being creative, trying new things, and it probably came together and we got one in crunch time."

Pringle and the Gin Kings will return to action on Wednesday evening against the NorthPort Batang Pier.