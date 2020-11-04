PBA: Hard work during lockdown paying off for Meralco's Hugnatan

Meralco forward Reynel Hugnatan had 14 points against the Blackwater Elite. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Already one of the PBA's elder statesmen, Meralco's Reynel Hugnatan is showing no signs of slowing down even at 42 years old.

The forward continues to produce at a high level for the Bolts, and on Wednesday against Blackwater Elite, he contributed 14 points to set the tone for his team. Hugnatan went six of nine from the field in an 89-85 win that kept Meralco in the hunt for a playoff spot.

He earned Player of the Game honors, much to the delight of Meralco head coach Norman Black.

"Well, if I didn't have this mask on my face, you could see there's a smile on my face because Reynel's birthday was yesterday. And like you said, he just turned 42 years old," Black said after the game.

"It's an amazement that he's still playing at the level he's playing at despite the fact he is getting older," added the coach.

Yet Black is also unsurprised that Hugnatan has continued to perform well, given how he takes care of his body. The coach noted that Hugnatan -- whom they call "Pops" -- kept up his conditioning even when the PBA took a long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think a lot of it has to do with the fact that he kept himself in great shape during the pandemic, when we weren't playing," Black explained. "Reynel's the type that he doesn't have to be told to do anything, he just does it because he's a professional. It's really helping us right now."

"He puts the work in and keeps his body in great shape, and I'm happy for him that he's the best player today, particularly since it was his birthday yesterday," the coach also said.

Now the third-oldest player in the league, Hugnatan has been a cornerstone of Meralco since 2011, after stints with Coca Cola and Alaska earlier in his career. He is averaging 13.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, while starting in five of Meralco's seven games.

For the 42-year-old, what's important is to always be ready when his number is called.

"Ano man mangyari, sabi ni coach palaging ready ako," said Hugnatan. "So every time na tawagin ako, ready naman ako. 'Yun nga, siguro disiplina lang sa sarili."

Hugnatan's recovery and conditioning will be tested, as the Bolts play the second game of a back-to-back on Thursday against the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters. But the veteran said he and the Bolts will be ready, and they count on the coaching staff to prepare them for another grind.

"Pag-aaralan namin kung ano 'yung game plan ni Coach Norman," said Hugnatan. "Kailangan i-execute namin kung ano 'yung gusto niyang gawin."